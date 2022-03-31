5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $3,995

PRE-LEASING NOW!!! BRAND NEW 5bed/5.5 Bath home with LARGE second living room will be built and ready for move on on 8/1/2022! This home features sleek granite counters, stainless appliances, timeless clean lined cabinets with soft close hinges and drawers, fenced yard, gorgeous wood vinyl floors, 2 in wood faux blinds, 2 fridges, 2 sets of washer and dryers, downstairs back covered patio and upstairs front covered deck and much more. Pictures are from similar built house.