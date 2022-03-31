 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $3,995

5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $3,995

PRE-LEASING NOW!!! BRAND NEW 5bed/5.5 Bath home with LARGE second living room will be built and ready for move on on 8/1/2022! This home features sleek granite counters, stainless appliances, timeless clean lined cabinets with soft close hinges and drawers, fenced yard, gorgeous wood vinyl floors, 2 in wood faux blinds, 2 fridges, 2 sets of washer and dryers, downstairs back covered patio and upstairs front covered deck and much more. Pictures are from similar built house.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert