FALL 2022 PRE-LEASE!! Exceptional historic property located a short distance from TAMU campus, Kyle Field, and Brison Park. This iconic Southside property is the perfect blend of historic charm and modern amenities. It has been recently remodeled to add an amazing covered balcony in the back. Top floor features a massive bedroom with private bath and loft space or could be a second living area. Lighting and HVAC being update din loft area. Enjoy sitting outside under the shaded balcony with a small view of Kyle Field. Painting updates are being made as well. There are 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, with ample parking. All appliances including washer & dryer come with the property. Pets on case by case basis with additional pet deposit.
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $3,850
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 41-year-old College Station man was in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after being accused of selling drugs.
A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday after being arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge for the third time.
A Bryan man with two prior burglary convictions has been sent back to prison after pleading guilty to burglary of a habitation from a 2021 arrest.
College Station head volleyball coach Kacie Street is leaving the Lady Cougars but will remain heavily involved in the sport and community as …
Local couple Raye Leigh and Jonathan Stone have been named Texas A&M 2022-23 Parents of the Year.
When Mason Ruiz was a freshman at Bryan, he was part of a Vikings baseball team that won just three district games.
A simple hand motion or glance between Sage and Summer Scarmardo is often not a good sign for opponents of the College Station softball team. …
Texas A&M's Troy Claunch's lack of home runs this season had become a point of jest among his Texas A&M teammates.
The case against the last of four Caldwell High School students originally indicted on felony charges following an incident on a school bus in…
One person died in a three-vehicle crash on Texas 30 just south of College Station on Saturday night, according to the Texas Department of Pub…