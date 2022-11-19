 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $3,750

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $3,750

5bed, 5.5 bath house with open floor plan in living/kitchen/dining areas. This home features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, fenced in backyard and spacious balcony/front porch areas. Enjoy the short distance to campus, shopping and more. Washer/dryer, lawn care, pest control are included.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert