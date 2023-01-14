 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $3,595

Pre lease for fall 2023! Beautiful and spacious 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms two-story home features granite kitchen countertops, Stainless steel appliances, spacious living area downstairs and a large bonus space upstairs. Walk in closets and private bath for each bedroom. Wash, dryer, and refrigerator in the house. Plenty of parking spaces. Lawn care is included.

