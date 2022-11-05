 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $3,300

AVAILABLE FOR A FALL 2023 PRE-LEASE. located on the Texas A&M Bus Route, and only blocks from campus! This 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom house features granite counter-tops, stainless appliances including a dishwasher, microwave, oven/range and refrigerator, vinyl wood-type flooring, walk-in closets and plenty of storage. The home has plenty of parking and covered porch, laundry room with washer and dryer, and cable TV wiring to each room. The backyard is privacy fenced with plenty of shade! Washer & Dryer included!!! Across the street, tenants can enjoy Anderson Park!

