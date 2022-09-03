 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $3,300

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $3,300

Brand new 5 bedroom, 3/1 bathroom house in Castlegate 2 for rent. The new house features open concept floor plan with a spacious living room with gas fireplace open to the kitchen, breakfast nook, study or formal dining room with double doors. The kitchen features sparkling quartz counters with herringbone backsplash, Espresso scheme cabinetry with flemish glass inserts. Primary suite with tile shower, garden tub, and huge walk-in closet. Retreat upstairs and enjoy entertaining in the loft style gameroom. Washer/Dryer, and refrigerator will be provided as requested by the tenants. One of the owners is a Texas licensed Real Estate Agent.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert