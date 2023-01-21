AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2023! Must see duplex in a great location close to new HEB and Jones Crossing. This home will be a 5 bed 5.5 bath with a fenced backyard. Washer, dryer, lawn care, and pest control are included. Pets on case by case basis with additional deposit
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $3,200
