5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $3,000

AVAILABLE AUGUST 15, 2022! NEW CONSTRUCTION in a great location close to new HEB and Jones Crossing. This home will be a 5 bed 5.5 bath with a fenced backyard. Washer, dryer, lawn care, and pest control are included. Pets on case by case basis with additional deposit. **Home is currently being built, there are rendering photos attached that will be similar to what the unit will look like.*