5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $224,900

Large 5/2 home in Southwood Valley, conveniently located to hospital, shopping, parks, schools & grocery stores. Living features a corner wood burning fireplace w/ gas starter. Kitchen includes refrigerator, electric range, breakfast area. Garage has been converted into a bedroom and an extra room was added making a 2nd living area. Being sold in "as is" condition.

