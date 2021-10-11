*TOTAL PRICE REDUCTION $30,000* Large 5/2 home in Southwood Valley, conveniently located to hospital, shopping, parks, schools & grocery stores. Living features a corner wood burning fireplace w/ gas starter. Kitchen includes refrigerator, electric range, breakfast area. Garage has been converted into a bedroom and an extra room was added making a 2nd living area. Being sold in "as is" condition. Foundation work was done June, 2008
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $219,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
As fans poured over the railings of Kyle Field when Seth Small’s 28-yard field goal sailed through the uprights giving the Aggies a 41-38 win …
A Grimes County 3-year-old who has been missing since Wednesday was found alive Saturday.
Texas A&M achieved the unexpected by ending No. 1 Alabama’s 58-quarter streak of holding a lead, then ended the Crimson Tide’s 19-game win…
Brazos County health officials reported 11 new virus-related deaths and 71 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.
Turns out all those Aggie fans who circled Oct. 9 on their calendars knew what they were doing.
A 19-year-old from Houston was arrested on felony charges after authorities reported finding drugs in his vehicle following a minor accident i…
Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories highlighting high school students from the Brazos Valley who are active in 4-H or FFA. The …
OFFENSE: A
Watch now as Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and players discuss the Aggies' upset win over Alabama.
The concert industry has returned to a sense of normalcy, with the Austin City Limits Festival last weekend as a prime example.