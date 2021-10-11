5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $219,900

*TOTAL PRICE REDUCTION $30,000* Large 5/2 home in Southwood Valley, conveniently located to hospital, shopping, parks, schools & grocery stores. Living features a corner wood burning fireplace w/ gas starter. Kitchen includes refrigerator, electric range, breakfast area. Garage has been converted into a bedroom and an extra room was added making a 2nd living area. Being sold in "as is" condition. Foundation work was done June, 2008