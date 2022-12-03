 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,950

5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,950

PER-LEASE FOR FALL 2323! This gorgeous 5-bedroom, 4.5 bath features an open floor plan concept, spacious living and kitchen. Tile floors throughout in common areas downstairs and all wet areas. Beautiful granite kitchen countertops with stainless steel appliances. Two bedrooms down and 3 bedrooms up. Fenced backyard. Washer, dryer, and a refrigerator in unit. Lawn care is included. Short distance to TAMU campus and Kyle field. It's easy access to Target, HEB, and restaurants.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert