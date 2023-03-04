AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 2023 PRE-LEASE! Fantastic 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath two-story home centrally located right off Wellborn Rd. Great location with easy access to Texas A&M campus. Open floorplan with the spacious living area located downstairs. Kitchen appliances included as well as washer & dryer. A 3D immersive visual tour of this home created by Matterport is available for you. Ask your agent to share with you and schedule your viewing today!
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,900
