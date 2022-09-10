 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,600

5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,600

AVAILABLE NOW! 5 bed, 5 1/2 bath with open floor plan in living, kitchen, and dining areas. Spacious bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms & walk-in closets. Community pool w/ swim-up bar, shower, restroom & more parking. Jogging trails w/ two catch & release ponds. Comes with refrigerator, and washer and dryer.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert