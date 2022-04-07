 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,595

5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,595

PRE LEASING FOR AUGUST! Don't miss this adorable 5bed/5bath duplex! This 2 story-home offers a spacious downstairs living area with an open kitchen featuring granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are large with in suite bathrooms and with ample closet space. Other features include fenced in backyard, and spacious balcony/front porch areas.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert