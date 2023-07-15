AUGUST 7,2023 MOVE IN! This home is just minutes from campus offers a 5 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom with an open concept layout. The bedrooms are spacious with their own connecting bathroom and plenty of closet space! Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops throughout the house, washer/dryer and plenty of parking space. Upstairs has another living room area with a great balcony. Pets on a case by case basis with additional deposit.
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,495
