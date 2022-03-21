5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,400

Huge house on a large wooded lot. 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with an additional room that can be used as a study or game room. Entertain on the large screened porch or deck with built-in seating. New granite countertops in kitchen and cultured marble in bathrooms. Two living areas; attached one car garage. Fireplace with gas starter. Pet allowed. House is within walking distance of Consolidated High School and convenient to A&M, shopping and entertainment venues.