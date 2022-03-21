 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,100

5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,100

AVAILABLE FOR AN AUGUST 1ST MOVE-IN! A 3D immersive visual tour of this home created by Matterport is available online. Ask your agent for a link to tour online. Great home on a large lot with a split floor plan and lots of character! This 5 bedroom home has a large & open living area that features lovely built-ins. Enjoy the mature trees, patio area, and huge backyard. Schedule your viewing today! ***

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert