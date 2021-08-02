Stunning home on a gorgeous half acre lot on #5 Fairway of Pebble Creek Golf Course. A grand entry welcomes you to an open floor plan that includes a formal dining area, living area, a gourmet kitchen & breakfast area all overlooking a meticulously manicured lawn. Features of this home include 5 spacious bedrooms all with en suite baths, two additional half baths, three living areas all with breath taking views of the golf course. Private office off the entry with gorgeous bookshelves. Palatial master suite with no detail spared with a private entrance to the back patio. Exquisite Master bath which includes a large walk in shower, dual vanities & separate closets. One guest bedroom includes a full kitchen. Two laundry rooms located on the first and second floor.Two oversized garages for 3 cars and extra storage. Enjoy the mornings or evening on the screened-in patio with an outdoor kitchen and living area. This home is truly spectacular!
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,699,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Texas A&M System Board of Regents voted 8-1 on Wednesday in support of a statement guiding Texas A&M President Katherine Banks to …
The Brazos County Health District was holding a Thursday afternoon press conference with Dr. Seth Sullivan to update the community on the COVI…
The Bryan Police Department on Monday was investigating a possible hit-and-run accident that killed a pedestrian.
The Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation is in competition to further expand the area’s biocorridor.
A 20-year-old College Station man was charged Monday in connection to a woman’s death over the weekend.
- Updated
Simone Biles says she withdrew from the Olympics gymnastics team final because she wasn't in the right headspace to compete. Here's the latest.
Waco's 10th Court of Appeals sided with two motorists whose vehicles were towed outside a prominent College Station watering hole despite paying to park, ruling that the towing company was wrong to haul the cars away.
Brazos County health officials reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday, with the number of active cases in the coun…
Brazos County health officials reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Thursday as the number of active cases in the count…
A 21-year-old Houston man remained in the Brazos County Jail Wednesday night after being arrested on charges linked to a shooting the night before.