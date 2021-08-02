5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,699,000

Stunning home on a gorgeous half acre lot on #5 Fairway of Pebble Creek Golf Course. This home offers an inviting yet sophisticated ambiance that evokes a lifestyle intended for gracious living & entertaining. Immaculate landscaping and gorgeous French style architecture greet you as you arrive. Experience soaring ceilings, custom chandeliers, and an amazing view of the backyard. Crafted in the finest luxury details with marble and pecan flooring, exquisite crown molding, iron stair rails, and coffered and vaulted ceilings. A grand entry welcomes you to an open floor plan that includes a formal dining area, living area, a gourmet kitchen & breakfast area all overlooking a meticulously manicured lawn. This gorgeous space is full of natural light and is centered with an extraordinary marble fireplace. Features of this home include 5 spacious bedrooms all with en suite baths, two additional half baths, three living areas all with breath taking views of the golf course. Private office off the entry with gorgeous bookshelves. Palatial master suite with no detail spared with a private entrance to the back patio. Exquisite Master bath which includes a large walk in shower, dual vanities & separate closets. One guest bedroom includes a full kitchen. Two laundry rooms located on the first and second floor. Two oversized garages for 3 cars and extra storage. Enjoy the mornings or evening on the screened-in patio with an outdoor kitchen and living area. This home is truly spectacular!