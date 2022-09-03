5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,650,000

Located on 1.18 acre wooded corner lot on a cul-de-sac street in Indian Lakes, this new Schaefer Custom Home offers a fantastic floor plan with upmost attention to detail & outstanding amenities! The 4,924 SF open concept plan offers 5 spacious bedrooms, 5 full baths (each bedroom has its own bath & walk-in closet) a half bath, a spacious family room, a large game room/2nd living area, light filled dining area, a private study or 3rd living area, an upstairs bonus room room & chef's kitchen. The island kitchen features high quality stainless steel appliances including double ovens, quartz counters, a large butler's pantry space & an exceptional walk-in pantry. The kitchen opens onto the great room with soaring beamed cathedral ceiling, brick accented fireplace with built-ins & a wall of windows allowing for natural light to fill the space. The private primary retreat has a luxurious walk in tiled shower, a gorgeous free standing tub, beautiful finishes and a dream walk in closet with phenomenal storage. The closet has direct access to the huge laundry room with sink, fridge space & loads of storage. A mud room is just off the oversize 3 car garage with workbench space. Entertain on the covered patio complete with outdoor kitchen/grill. Energy efficient with blown foam insulation in walls & attic, low-E vinyl windows, 2 tankless water heaters & much more! A large circular driveway allows for lots of extra parking & a separate building is perfect as a workshop. A must see!