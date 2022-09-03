5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,500,000

*This is a New Construction listing and photos provided are of a similar house, builder has already built. Nestled behind a beautiful oak tree, this inviting home located in the Southside Historic District could be your permanent residence, Aggie gameday retreat, or both! Featuring 5 bedrooms, 2 of which are primary suites, 4.5 bathrooms, 2 living areas, a front study, and a large entertainment porch! This rare new southside home also features limestone block fencing around the property lines, RV parking/electrical hookup, mature oaks, and is just a 10 minute park lined stroll to Kyle Field and the brand new Aggie Park. Expected completion is January 2023 which is just right around the corner for this new construction Historic District home that is calling you to relax the minute you arrive! *Photos will be updated as the project progresses.