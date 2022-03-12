5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,445,000

You will fall in love with this custom-built Schaefer Home that has many upgrades and features! The beautiful brick and stone exterior, along with the large landscaping stones, will give you a welcoming feel before you even step inside. Walking through the front door, you immediately note the attention to detail in an open and warm space. The foyer leads to the spacious living room with raised ceilings, a corner stone fireplace, & built-in oak cabinets and shelving. Living room and kitchen have an entire wall of windows for an amazing view of a very relaxing and private backyard! The large kitchen has ample cabinet storage with dark stained maple cabinets, a beautiful large island with uniquely styled pendant lights, a separate dining space, and a breakfast nook that overlooks the great backyard. On the main floor, the spacious primary bedroom has its own separate entrance to the backyard oasis, and features a spa-like bathroom and a huge walk-in closet that connects to the laundry room. There are 3 other bedrooms, each with its own bathroom and ample closet space, and an office with French doors. Located upstairs is an additional bedroom and bathroom, huge game room, and private flex room that is being used as a home gym. Swim in the beautiful pool, decompress in the heated spa, relax under the patio, or cook in the outdoor kitchen. Please ask for the full list of upgrades! Indian Lakes has an infinity pool, fishing lake & miles of walking trails full of wildlife.