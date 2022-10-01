Located under 4 miles from Texas A&M University, this 5 bed 5.5 bath newly constructed townhome located in Pershing Pointe Villas is a dream! Completed in August 2022, it's design is modern, bright, and spacious; Especially it's open concept living area, walk in closets, en suite baths, privacy fenced yard, and 2 car garage. Three bedrooms are currently occupied, and they look forward to finding 2 girls to join their home! With a fully furnished living area, washer and dryer, and no internet or lawncare fees, you will not want to miss this opportunity! Call to view TODAY! Landlord is open to leases as short as 6 months!
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,300
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Texas A&M senior wide receiver Ainias Smith suffered a fracture in his lower right leg in Saturday’s 23-21 win over Arkansas at AT&T S…
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from…
Texas A&M University recently reported a fall 2022 enrollment of 74,829 students. This figure represents an increase of 1,546 students, a …
Over the summer, a few of the football coaches at Corona del Mar High School in California glanced at some of the plays from Texas A&M’s p…
The Texas A&M track and field teams will not be able to host home meets during the upcoming indoor and outdoor seasons due to the construc…
ARLINGTON — There was excitement in the Texas A&M locker room after the 23rd-ranked Aggies downed No. 10 Arkansas 23-21 at AT&T Stadiu…
Providing a transformational education is one way Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks said she plans to implement her vision for the un…
Texas A&M offense moves forward without Smith; Addazio missed Arkansas game; Johnson earns SEC honors
Texas A&M’s offense has several things to clean up and it’ll have to get done without its most experienced player, senior wide receiver Ai…
California authorities say an abducted 15-year-old girl and her father — a fugitive wanted in the death of the teen’s mother — were killed in a shootout with law enforcement.