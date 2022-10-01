5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,300

Located under 4 miles from Texas A&M University, this 5 bed 5.5 bath newly constructed townhome located in Pershing Pointe Villas is a dream! Completed in August 2022, it's design is modern, bright, and spacious; Especially it's open concept living area, walk in closets, en suite baths, privacy fenced yard, and 2 car garage. Three bedrooms are currently occupied, and they look forward to finding 2 girls to join their home! With a fully furnished living area, washer and dryer, and no internet or lawncare fees, you will not want to miss this opportunity! Call to view TODAY! Landlord is open to leases as short as 6 months!