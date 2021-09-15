Quality craftsmanship is showcased throughout this well-appointed Indian Lakes home. Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac street this lot offers ample privacy. Cedar and stone accents, towering high ceilings, natural light, luxurious wood floors, & decorative lighting are just a few details that make this home stunning. Step through the metal double doors to be welcomed by a view of the pool. The custom kitchen boasts a Thermador 6 burner range, double ovens, pot filler, baker racks, pull out spice drawers, appliance nook, and plenty of storage with a massive walk-in pantry. The sprawling owners retreat flows with hardwood flooring, and it has an extra door to the backyard. The stunning on-suite is anchored with a stand-alone tub, spacious shower, and a 17-4’X12-0' walk-in closet with dual built-in chest of drawers and a locked private storage space. Every bedroom features it’s own private bathroom and walk-in closet. Upstairs you’ll find 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and a game room with an additional bonus space! The pool has easy access to the indoor ½ bath, and the home has been set up for a future outdoor kitchen (drain and water lines found in patio). Other features include foam insulation, 2 tankless water heaters, mud area with 6 cubbies, 3 car garage, outdoor firepit, and raised bed garden. This home has EVERYTHING you've been dreaming of! Schedule a showing today before another buyer scoops this property off of the market.
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,275,000
