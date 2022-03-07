Situated amongst the trees on its own 1.518 acre lot, this 5 bed, 4 bath, 4,329sqft single-family residence is made for both relaxation and entertaining. The custom iron front door welcomes you to a large foyer that connects to the formal dining or living room in this open concept floor plan. The living room has beautiful wood floors, knotty alder cabinets and a gas fireplace for those cold Texas winters. Primary suite has a large walk-in closet, soaking tub and walk in shower, 2 large vanities, a private water closet, and storage galore! 4 additional bedrooms, office, formal dining room and a game room give you additional opportunities for work, rest or play! This kitchen has two ovens, a pot filler faucet, gas cook-top, island and a walk-in pantry, perfect for entertaining! The laundry room has built-in cabinets, a sink, a refrigerator, as well as a cubby for an extra large dog kennel. A 3 car garage gives you plenty of space for your rides, toys or work out equipment. The garage doors have been insulated and there is a 2 car porte-cochere attached to the garage, very convenient when expecting a Texas hail storm! The large outdoor patio has a built-in kitchen that overlooks a gorgeous swimming pool, hot tub and wooded yard, wonderful for those wanting privacy. This home has spray foam & spider insulation, 2 AC units, 2 tankless water heaters, central vac, a security system, vaulted and pop up ceilings, plantation shutters, extra electrical outlets and much more!
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,204,000
