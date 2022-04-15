5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,200,000

Rare find in South College Station & a gem in highly desirable Village of Indian Lakes subdivision. Nestled on a corner lot in a cul-de-sac street in Indian Lakes, College Station, this single-story home features 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathrooms, a study & functionally, versatile floor plan. From the moment you walk into the home, you are welcomed by raised ceilings & plentiful windows that let natural light illuminate the open floor plan. The kitchen offers a functional island, ample counter space, a walk-in pantry, stainless appliances, & an abundance of storage & cabinet space. Enjoy the open floor plan & a living room designed for entertaining, with cathedral ceilings, stone lined fireplace, and built-in shelving, the living room offers easy access to the outdoor living spaces for further enjoyment. In the backyard awaits a haven, complete with multiple seating areas, lush landscaping, trees of all sizes, split-rail fencing, and a newly installed heated spa and sparkling pool just in time for the Texas summer! Extend the seasons in the heated spa, the screened-in patio or enjoy the multiple areas for outdoor seating. The primary bedroom features an ensuite bathroom with a separate tub & luxurious walk-in shower, dual shower heads plus a rain head, dual closets, & added built-in storage. This functional, three-way split plan allows for privacy for each of the bedrooms where largest bedroom offers a multi-functional & flexible space that could be used as a second living space.