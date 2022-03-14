 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,099,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,099,000

Secluded excellence, featuring an outdoor space that is one-of-a-kind, this estate home sits on 2.33 acres, just moments from Tower Point Center, HEB Grocery, College Station schools, medical facilities & restaurants. Custom-crafted Doors welcome you into an open living & dining room with a stone fireplace, built-ins and views from most locations in the home. The gourmet kitchen features an expansive granite island, 6 burner gas cooktop, double ovens, dishwasher, oversized walk-in pantry & more. Breakfast area can use has a 2nd living area which also has a fireplace. The master bedroom & study also have fireplaces with mantles and custom molding. A 4-bay detached garage, 2 bays climate controlled, sits at rear of the home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert