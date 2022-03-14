5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,099,000

Secluded excellence, featuring an outdoor space that is one-of-a-kind, this estate home sits on 2.33 acres, just moments from Tower Point Center, HEB Grocery, College Station schools, medical facilities & restaurants. Custom-crafted Doors welcome you into an open living & dining room with a stone fireplace, built-ins and views from most locations in the home. The gourmet kitchen features an expansive granite island, 6 burner gas cooktop, double ovens, dishwasher, oversized walk-in pantry & more. Breakfast area can use has a 2nd living area which also has a fireplace. The master bedroom & study also have fireplaces with mantles and custom molding. A 4-bay detached garage, 2 bays climate controlled, sits at rear of the home.