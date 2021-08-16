This beautiful, custom built home sits elegantly on 6 acres, a very private location yet only minutes from town. Featuring approx4,800 sq.ft. main house in immaculate condition, a huge 1,200 sq.ft. workshop, and a highly private, fully equipped, 2 bed/2 bath guest house! Also including some UNIQUE features like free internet for life, full wiring for generator, a well, and even a sauna. AS you enter the property you will enjoy a long scenic driveway through a well manicured yard. Inside you will find a thoroughly well designed open concept floor plan complete with custom cabinetry, elegant crown molding, beautiful wood floors, and stunning natural light that fills the space. Kitchen features a very large island, massive pantry, updated appliances and fixtures, and perfectly designed for any food preparation. Through the back door you will find a gorgeous sun room with accordion style screens and weather proofing that can be retracted to take in the view. Throughout the home there is tons of storage and closet space and all the laundry space you need. The master suite is in a separate wing and is incredibly spacious with large closet and an immense exercise/bonus room attached. Above garage there is a giant flex space, half bath attached with many uses. The guest home is tucked away a short walk further into the property.Featuring a fully functioning kitchen, living, a large laundry, garage space, and covered patios front and back. Don't miss this remarkable property.
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,078,000
