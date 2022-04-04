5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,010,000

Welcome home to this fabulous 13 acre private country estate. Surrounded by towering native oaks, this beautifully maintained home features an inviting front porch & large great room with an open-concept formal dining room and kitchen & wall of windows overlooking the sparkling salt water pool & hot tub. Every window in this gorgeous home enjoys stunning views of the heavily wooded property & abundant wildlife. This functional floor plan includes a 3-way split floor plan with spacious primary suite that overlooks the back acreage & on one side and the enormous fenced garden on the other, 3 guest bedrooms in the east wing of the home, & the second living area & 5th bedroom or guest suite in the northwest wing with easy access to guest parking & the outdoor entertainment area. The generously sized kitchen includes an enormous pantry, abundant counter space & storage, granite counters, & stainless appliances. The second living area has a wet bar, access to a full bathroom, & overlooks the pool and outdoor living space. The second story workout room is accessible through the garage & would also work well as a play room, game room, or office. This beautiful slice of heaven is partially fenced, has a small pond in the front of the property & a 5-stall barn with tack room in the rear of the property. The roof was replaced in December of 2021. Feel like you are deep in the country while still only 4.2 miles from the Tower Point HEB, shopping, restaurants, & entertainment.