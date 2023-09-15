This METICULOUSLY cared for 5 bdrm 3 bath CUSTOM home sits on just over 8 park-like acres. The property offers PAVED access, scattered HARDWOODS with heavily TREE lined boundaries, two beautiful PONDS, and less than 20 minute commute to Bryan-College Station and Texas A&M. Inside the living room features stone fireplace, cathedral ceilings with stained tongue and groove pine, oversized windows with serene views of the covered back porch, outdoor kitchen and manicured back yard. The home also features easy to care for wall to wall plank wood grain tile, granite and quartz countertops, complementing fixtures and hardware throughout, custom cabinetry and trim, and a master bedroom and bath with oversized walk in shower, soaker tub with his and her closets. INSIDE and OUT the details have been taken care of - this home is a true country escape!