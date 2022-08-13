5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $999,900

Over 7,200 sq ft of living, playing and working space on 4 acres with amazing shop near Messina Hof Winery. Main living (4 bed / 4 bath / office / craft room / laundry), mother in law quarters (1 bed / 1 bath / laundry) plus 3+ car garage with storage are all under one roof, totaling 4,114 of heated & cooled space. Main living highlights include open concept living, dining & kitchen, coffered ceiling, oversized island with seating for 6, gas cooktop, stainless appliances, farmhouse sink, plus coffee & beverage bars with mini-fridge. Beautiful light-filled master suite with barn door, separate vanities, garden tub & shower are steps from laundry room with sink. Fenced and cross-fenced property with 2 electric gates, pond, garden & horse shed with water. Shop is 3200 sq ft with electric & water, 4 bays, 1 drive-thru to additional parking in back and 2 covered carports on either side. Large backyard has expansive covered porches, outdoor kitchen and fire pit area -- great for entertaining.