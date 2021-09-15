5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $799,900

Spacious 5 bedroom Mid Century Modern home in desired North Oakwood subdivision. This fabulous home was designed to WOW with its STUNNING windows and natural light. A spacious living area anchors the home with a floor to ceiling fireplace, two seating areas and a wet bar with a functional soda fountain. An open concept design flows into the gorgeous formal dining area that opens up to a small patio perfect for sipping coffee and enjoying the outdoors. The kitchen is beyond spectacular with vintage St. Charles steel cabinets, stainless countertops and backsplash, sub zero appliances, a large butler's pantry and a quaint breakfast area. The downstairs also features a study that steps down to a perfect sitting room lined with windows. Four bedrooms downstairs, three feature en suite baths and two boast wonderful dressing rooms that provide space, storage & nostalgia. Upstairs is an entertainer's dream with a large game room, bedroom, fitness room, bathroom and an unfinished kitchen with endless possibilities! There is also a 567 sq ft one bedroom, one bath detached apartment that is not included in the square footage of the home. The apartment is currently leased month-to-month. This home is truly a must see! A short distance to TAMU, retail and restaurants, and right across the street from gorgeous Crescent Park.