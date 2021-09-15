5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $799,900

Spacious 5 bedroom Mid Century Modern home in desired North Oakwood subdivision. A spacious living area anchors the home with a floor to ceiling fireplace, two seating areas and a wet bar with a functional soda fountain. An open concept design flows into the formal dining area that opens up to a small patio. The kitchen is spectacular with vintage St. Charles steel cabinets, stainless countertops and backsplash, sub zero appliances, and a quaint breakfast area. The downstairs also features a study that steps down to a perfect sitting room. Four bedrooms downstairs, three feature en suite baths and two have wonderful dressing rooms that provide space & storage. Upstairs has a large game room, bedroom, fitness room, bathroom and an unfinished kitchen with endless possibilities! There is also a 567 sq ft one bedroom, one bath detached apartment that is not included in the square footage of the home.