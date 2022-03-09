 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $795,000

5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $795,000

4,000 sq.ft. in the Heart of Bryan!!! With a large circular entry dive, this Spanish inspired ranch home was carefully designed to give everyone their space and build memories together! Custom built home by it's only and original owner, no detail was overlooked. Upon entering, there is a large formal living to entertain many guests. To the right is a formal dining with a separate breakfast area next to the open kitchen. The the left of the entry are 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. The back of the house doubles as an office area, with a private side entry), as well as an additional, attached, bedroom and bath that has it's own private entry. The acreage and zoning allows for the metal buildings to continue business as usual! Owners have recently replaced the HVAC unit!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert