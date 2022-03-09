5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $795,000

4,000 sq.ft. in the Heart of Bryan!!! With a large circular entry dive, this Spanish inspired ranch home was carefully designed to give everyone their space and build memories together! Custom built home by it's only and original owner, no detail was overlooked. Upon entering, there is a large formal living to entertain many guests. To the right is a formal dining with a separate breakfast area next to the open kitchen. The the left of the entry are 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. The back of the house doubles as an office area, with a private side entry), as well as an additional, attached, bedroom and bath that has it's own private entry. The acreage and zoning allows for the metal buildings to continue business as usual! Owners have recently replaced the HVAC unit!