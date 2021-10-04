Enchanting and elegant, this Mariott home in Miramont will delight you! Built with expert craftsmanship and luxurious materials throughout, this custom four-bedroom, five-and-a-half bath features space for all your needs! The home has just been completely remodeled with every high-end imaginable. On the ground floor, the owners just built a brand new approx 400 sq. ft enclosed patio which is an entertainer's dream with floor-to-ceiling windows that bring in the gorgeous manicured back yard. A brand new roof has just been installed, 2 Instant H20 on-demand gas water heaters, brand new Seer 18 AC unit, plumbed gas fire pit, the 20X24 Sunroom, 9x7 Annex off the garage, new french doors to LR and DR, and french doors to outside. Replaced all carpet with new hardwood floors, replaced ALL ceiling fans, painted entire interior, added glass doors, bookshelf, installed new built-ins in DR, added full bathroom, all new appliances, Kitchen Aid top of the line: warmer drawer, ice maker, gas range, 2 ovens, 5 burners, dishwasher, Fisher Paykel double refrigerator, commercial guad sink, instant H20, Krauz pot filler, professionally built-in new cabinets throughout, quartz countertop. Also added attic storage which is climate controlled and created a new coffee nook in the upstairs hall. Everything in this home has been remodeled and it is absolutely amazing. You can just move in and not have to do anything. The home is priced to sell in the Miramont neighborhood.
5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $699,000
