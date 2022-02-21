5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $640,000

RARE FIND! 3,292 sqft. home on +/- 2 acres in Bryan, TX! This property is located on Old Reliance Road, minutes from Rudder HS, Colony Park Shopping Center, and HWY 6. Entertaining is made easy at this property with a covered outdoor kitchen, pool with fountain, and outdoor fireplace. Inside the home features a formal dining area, formal living room, large family space, spacious kitchen with tons of storage, breakfast nook and eating bar. The master suite features a separate shower, garden tub and walk-in closet. This floorplan also features 4 additional, well-appointed bedrooms and 2 full guest bathrooms. This residence also includes a pool house with a garage door for equipment storage. Do not miss out on this beautiful property in Bryan, TX! Call today to schedule your private tour!