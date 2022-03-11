Attention Investors! This is your opportunity to own a 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom (plus 1/2 bath), home within biking distance to Texas A & M University. 4403 Aspen was built with with an exceptionally large floor plan. This home has a living room downstairs and upstairs. The upstairs living room has a kitchenette with space for a mini fridge. Each room is large, has its own bathroom, and offers plenty of closet space. There is a large laundry room, huge pantry, and plenty of storage space. Upstairs and downstairs has a large covered porch. Granite countertops in the kitchen and all bathrooms. NEW 5 TON HVAC SYSTEM INSTALLED 3/2022. EXTERIOR REPAIR AND FULL EXTERIOR PAINT 2/2022. CURRENTLY LEASED UNTIL 7/11/22, $3400 PER MONTH. A 3D immersive visual tour of this home created by Matterport is available online.
5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $605,000
