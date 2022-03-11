 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $605,000

5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $605,000

Attention Investors! This is your opportunity to own a 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom (plus 1/2 bath), home within biking distance to Texas A & M University. 4403 Aspen was built with with an exceptionally large floor plan. This home has a living room downstairs and upstairs. The upstairs living room has a kitchenette with space for a mini fridge. Each room is large, has its own bathroom, and offers plenty of closet space. There is a large laundry room, huge pantry, and plenty of storage space. Upstairs and downstairs has a large covered porch. Granite countertops in the kitchen and all bathrooms. NEW 5 TON HVAC SYSTEM INSTALLED 3/2022. EXTERIOR REPAIR AND FULL EXTERIOR PAINT 2/2022. CURRENTLY LEASED UNTIL 7/11/22, $3400 PER MONTH. A 3D immersive visual tour of this home created by Matterport is available online.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert