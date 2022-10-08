5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $599,900

This Ambit Home will leave you wanting nothing more! It is loaded with upgrades and settled in the highly desired Greenbrier neighborhood featuring 4 beds, office, 3 baths, and bonus space that could act as a game room or 5th bedroom. Step right into this gorgeous house flowing with wood floors through the kitchen, living, study, and master bedroom. The living room is anchored with a gas fireplace surrounded by custom built-in’s. The kitchen leaves nothing to be desired with quartz counter tops, gas range, farmhouse sink, working island, and ample custom cabinetry. Get ready for outdoor entertaining on your 20’-5” X 13-1” back patio with a gas stub out and TV hookups. Master suite boasts spacious walk-in closet, separate vanities, walk-in shower with dual shower heads. Bones of the home include 16 SEER AC, tankless water heater, pre-wired for surround sound and alarm system, plus more. Ask your realtor for a full list of upgrades. HOME IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION ANTICIPATED COMPLETION DATE OF JANUARY 2023.