OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY JUNE 11TH FROM 1 PM TO 4 PM. This Ambit Home will leave you wanting nothing more! It is loaded with upgrades and settled in the highly desired Greenbrier neighborhood. This one-story home boast guests quarters (1 bed, 1 bath, and walk-in closet) separated from the main house (4 beds, 3 baths) while still being connected through a covered porch / walkway. Step into the spacious downstairs area flowing with wood floors. The living room is anchored with a gas fireplace surrounded by custom built-in’s. The kitchen leaves nothing to be desired with gas range, working island, HUGE walk-in pantry, and ample custom cabinetry. Get ready for outdoor entertaining on your 27’-11” X 15-7” back patio with a gas stub out and TV hookups. Master suite boasts dual walk-in closet, separate vanities, spacious walk-in shower with dual shower heads. Bones of the home include 16 SEER AC, tankless water heater, pre-wired for surround sound and alarm system, plus more. Ask your realtor for a full list of upgrades. HOME IS COMPLETE AND MOVE IN READY!