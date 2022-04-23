 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $599,000

5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $599,000

If you are looking for some country living and a fabulous new builder home with all the upgrades then look no further. 5 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms, and one half bath complete the stunning farmhouse-themed home situated on 3.04 acres with room to spread out and enjoy the quiet country lifestyle. The spacious master suite and the master bathroom feature a large walk-in shower, large walk-in closet, and decorative wood beams. The second story has a bedroom, full bath, and closet that could double as a game room. The house is loaded with decorative details and wood beams in the family room, entry, and master. Don't miss your chance at this lovely home. Schedule a showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Behind the bright lights and pulsing music of one of the world's leading dance competition companies, some dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company's powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers, according to a joint investigation by The Associated Press and the Toronto Star.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert