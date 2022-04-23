5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $599,000

If you are looking for some country living and a fabulous new builder home with all the upgrades then look no further. 5 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms, and one half bath complete the stunning farmhouse-themed home situated on 3.04 acres with room to spread out and enjoy the quiet country lifestyle. The spacious master suite and the master bathroom feature a large walk-in shower, large walk-in closet, and decorative wood beams. The second story has a bedroom, full bath, and closet that could double as a game room. The house is loaded with decorative details and wood beams in the family room, entry, and master. Don't miss your chance at this lovely home. Schedule a showing today!