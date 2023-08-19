OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 8/20 FROM 1 PM TO 4 PM. Natural light flows through the soaring windows in this Ambit Home! It is loaded with upgrades and settled in the highly desired Greenbrier neighborhood featuring 4 beds, office, 3 baths, and bonus space that could act as a game room or 5th bedroom and a sprawling yard! Step right into this gorgeous house flowing with wood floors through the kitchen, living, study, and master bedroom. The living room is anchored with a gas fireplace surrounded by custom built-in’s and boasts cathedral ceilings. The kitchen leaves nothing to be desired with quartz counter tops, gas range, farmhouse sink, working island, and ample custom cabinetry. Get ready for outdoor entertaining on your 20’-5” X 13-1” back patio with a gas grill and TV hookups. Master suite boasts spacious walk-in closet, separate vanities, walk-in shower with dual shower heads. Bones of the home include 16 SEER AC, tankless water heater, pre-wired for surround sound and alarm system, plus more. Ask your realtor for a full list of upgrades.