Discover the ultimate country retreat at an unbeatable value seamlessly blending natural serenity with modern convenience. Nestled on over 8 wooded acres, this spacious home features five bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a game room, and two dining areas providing ample room for your family, and country amenities for your 4-H projects! The large open kitchen is a culinary haven with stainless steel appliances, 5-burner gas cooktop, and granite counters, an in-house laundry room and a large mudroom add convenience to daily life. The oversized 3-car garage is more than parking—it's a workshop, office, or storage space, plumbed for a bathroom with updated electrical in the 2-car garage, making it a great space or possible guest house. Gather around the beautiful wood-burning brick fireplace in the spacious living room, and indulge in the luxury of the master suite with a sitting room, both walk-in closet, storage closet, and tons of cabinet space. Upstairs bedrooms both include massive walk-in closets, one bedroom with ensuite bath. The quiet acreage includes an above-ground pool that conveys, several bird coups, and herb garden. The numerous rooms offer versatility, while the 600 sq ft shop/retreat completes this blank canvas, waiting for you to shape your ideal country lifestyle. Explore endless possibilities with your personal upgrades to create a charming bed and breakfast, game-day retreat, or the perfect home with space for everyone. Secure this piece of paradise today!