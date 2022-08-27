 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $528,700

  • Updated

Backs up to a huge greenbelt and future park! Massive 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath home with a game room has a 3-car garage. You will love the wide-open plan with 3 bedrooms on the first floor and 2 bedrooms upstairs with a game room. This open kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, a walk-in pantry, and plenty of island seating. The primary suite features a huge walk-in closet, a large walk-in shower, and a separate soaking tub. The covered back patio looks out on the fully fenced back yard including a sprinkler system and sod, and a special socket in the garage for charging your electric car. Don't miss out on the tons of incentives available! The finished pictures are of a similar completed model.

