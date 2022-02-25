 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $520,000

5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $520,000

5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $520,000

This house has great updates. Immaculate conditions just ready to move in. Come and walk inside of such a jewel, every room has great energy. 5 bedrooms of luxury 3 bathrooms and 1/2 are perfect for a big and happy family. Great entrance, with an office included suitable to work from home. This house is very close to the main freeways, hospitals, shopping areas, great restaurants and much more.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert