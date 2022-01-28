 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $519,900

Popular East Side Austin's Colony Subdivision, Updated One Story home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, the x large 5th bedroom could be a Game Room. Large living room with raised ceiling, a gourmet kitchen with large pantry, upgraded tile counters & tile back splash with large eating bar. 2 dining areas. The master suite & bath features a jetted tub with separate shower, his and her sinks as well as a X Large his and her closets. All bedrooms are spacious with x large walk in closets. Tile floors through out the house. The 5th bedroom/Game room could be used as a MIL suite. Hard to find Back yard Oasis with a Mobley Pools built Inground Pool & Hot Tub with water falls, a large concrete deck with covered patio makes this great for back yard Entertaining! Large storage building or possible pool house. Very private back yard that backs up to a City owned Green Belt! 2 inch blinds on the windows, X Large parking driveway with parking pad. This home is close to the Kroger's shopping center, Schools, and popular Austin's Colony Park! Professional pics uploading soon!

