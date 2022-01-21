5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home nestled in huge oak trees on 2.29 acres with oversized garage and a workshop!! Features include study, large living area with wall of windows, stunning woodwork throughout the house, stone fireplace, oversized breakfast room, kitchen with higher cabinet height, raised dishwasher, beautiful cabinet & trim, tile backsplash, eating bar & cased opening with bar to living area. Master bedroom has cozy window seat plus a side room for nursery/sewing/exercise/office. Separate vanities, garden tub, large shower, walk-in closet in master bath. 4 extra bedrooms with 1.5 baths. Covered patio, with extended patio area plus new extended deck. Beautifully landscaped & gorgeous oak trees create a private oasis for this home. HVAC and attic insulation updated in 2021 and Dishwasher replaced in 2021. The refrigerator conveys. Fantastic price for this paradise. Book your appointment now before it's gone!
5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $515,000
