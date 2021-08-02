5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $513,000

Attention Investors! This is your opportunity to own a 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom (plus 1/2 bath), home within biking distance to Texas A & M University. The home is leased for the 2021-2022 school year. Built with an exceptionally large floorplan, this home has a living room upstairs and downstairs. The upstairs living room has a kitchenette with space for a mini fridge. Each room is large, has its own bathroom, and offers plenty of closet space. There is a large laundry room, huge pantry, and plenty of storage space. Upstairs and downstairs has a large covered porch. Granite countertops in the kitchen and all bathrooms. A 3D immersive visual tour of this home created by Matterport is available online.