5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $459,900

Enjoy peaceful country living in this brand new 5 bedroom/3 bathroom home situated on an acre of land just outside of town. The open and bright great room offers the perfect place to spend time with your loved ones and entertain your guests. There is a bonus room that can be used as a study, dining, or game room. You will not be disappointed with the attention to detail and storage space throughout. Call or text today to schedule your private showing. There is still time to make some selections.

