5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $454,900

Backs up to a greenbelt! Massive 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath home with a game room sits at one end of a double cul-de-sac. You will love the wide-open plan with 3 bedrooms on the first floor and 2 bedrooms upstairs with a game room. This open kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, a walk-in pantry, and plenty of island seating. The master suite features a huge walk-in closet, a large walk-in shower, and a separate soaking tub. The covered back patio looks out on the fully fenced, sprinkler system, and sodded backyard. Ask about our incentives! The finished pictures are of a completed similar house.

