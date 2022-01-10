Completely remodeled 5 BD / 3 BA home in Tanglewood Park location! Soaring trees shade the entire front and back yards! Solar panels installed on the roof-offsets the costs of your electric bill payments (solar panels are owned, not leased!) This home has been completely remodeled including new kitchen countertops, backsplash, appliances, new flooring, new paint, brand new HVAC system, 1 year old roof! New double ovens in the kitchen with a 5 burner gas cooktop and painted cabinets. Stainless farm house style sink and glass tile backsplash with glass front upper cabinets. Two dining areas: one breakfast area in the kitchen and additional dining area in family room providing more entertaining and seating space! 3 guest bedrooms with 2 guest bathrooms in the hallway providing easy access for all residents! Master suite includes huge walk-in closet, double sinks, jetted garden tub, and separate shower. Cozy family room with wood flooring, brick fireplace, and wood cedar trim, brick accent wall and full window views of the backyard! Additional 5th bedroom and mud-room area with cabinetry for storage, folding counter, and washer/dryer connections. One car parking space and additional storage in the garage. Enclosed porch for all-weather enjoyment, sealed plexiglass window coverings, and a portable heat pump system for AC and heat options when needed. Separate dog yard with storage shed. Super close to Tanglewood Park! Sprinkler system and wired for security.
5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $450,000
